Kleinsasser awarded bank scholarship

This year Dacotah Bank awarded almost 50 scholarships to graduating high school seniors. More than $30,000 was awarded to students from South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota.

This is the 18th year that Dacotah Bank has matched South Dakota Bankers Foundation funds to provide scholarships to assist students in post-secondary success.

An independent panel of three judges not associated with Dacotah Bank chose the winners. The applicants were high school seniors whose immediate family has account relationships with Dacotah Bank, Dacotah Insurance, or Dacotah Trust and Wealth Management.

A complete list of Dacotah Bank’s scholarship winners may be found at dacotahbank.com