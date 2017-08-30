"Batman" and "Batman Returns" are airing on Hulu in September, along with the entire series of the original "Full House." A number of television show premieres will stream as well, including new seasons of "Will & Grace," "Great News," "The Mindy Project," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

A new season of "Transparent" will premiere on Amazon Prime, along with classic movies including "Dirty Dancing" the 1976 horror film "Carrie," and "Wedding Crashers."

The full list of programs added to Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime is below:

NETFLIX

Sept. 1 Amores Perros City of God Dead Poets Society Deep Blue Sea Disney's Hercules Disney's Mulan FINAL FANTASY XIV Dad of Light: Season 1 Fracture Gangs of New York Gone Baby Gone High Risk Hoodwinked Hotel for Dogs Jaws Jaws 2 Jaws 3 Jaws: The Revenge LEGO Elves: Secrets of Elvendale: Season 1 Little Evil Maniac: Season 1 Narcos: Season 3 Outside Man: Volume 2 Pulp Fiction Requiem for a Dream Resurface Shaq & Cedric the Entertainer Present: All Star Comedy Jam Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Atlanta Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Dallas Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Las Vegas Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from Orlando Shaquille O'Neal Presents: All Star Comedy Jam: Live from South Beach She's Gotta Have It The B-Side: Elsa Dorfman's Portrait Photography The Last Shaman The Lost Brother The Rugrats Movie The Secret Garden The Squid and the Whale West Coast Customs: Season 5 Who the F**K is that Guy

Sept. 2 Vincent N Roxxy

Sept. 4 Graduation

Sept. 5 Carrie Pilby Facing Darkness Like Crazy Marc Maron: Too Real Newsies: The Broadway Musical

Sept. 6 A Good American Hard Tide

Sept. 7 The Blacklist: Season 4

Sept. 8 #realityhigh Apaches: Season 1 BoJack Horseman: Season 4 Fabrizio Copano: Solo Pienso En Mi Fire Chasers: Season 1 Greenhouse Academy: Season 1 Joaquin Reyes: Una y no mas Spirit: Riding Free: Season 2 The Confession Tapes: Season 1 The Walking Dead: Season 7

Sept. 9 Portlandia: Season 7

Sept. 11 The Forgotten

Sept. 12 Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster

Sept. 13 Offspring: Season 7 Ghost of the Mountains

Sept. 14 Disney's Pocahontas

Sept. 15 American Vandal: Season 1 First They Killed My Father Foo Fighters: Back and Forth George Harrison: Living in the Material World Larceny Project Mc?: Part 5 Rumble Strong Island VeggieTales in the City: Season 2

Sept. 18 Call the Midwife: Series 6 The Journey Is the Destination

Sept. 19 Disney's Beauty and the Beast Jerry Before Seinfeld Love, Sweat and Tears

Sept. 20 Carol

Sept. 21 Gotham: Season 3

Sept. 22 Fuller House Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 1 The Samaritan

Sept. 23 Alien Arrival

Sept. 25 Dark Matter: Season 3

Sept. 26 Bachelorette Night School Restless Creature: Wendy Whelan Terrace House: Aloha State: Part 4

Sept. 27 Absolutely Anything

Sept. 29 Big Mouth: Season 1 Club de Cuervos: Season 3 Gerald's Game Real Rob: Season 2 Paul Hollywood's Big Continental Road Trip: Season 1 Our Souls at Night The Magic School Bus Rides Again: Season 1

Sept. 30 Murder Maps: Season 3

HULU

Sept. 1 A River Runs Through It Addam's Family Values The Addams Family Akeelah and the Bee American Loser An Inconvenient Truth And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird Autopsy Barnyard Batman (1989) Batman Returns Best Seller Bio-Dome The Black Stallion The Blue Lagoon Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations Carrie (1976) Contact The Cove The Cup Dances with Wolves Dare Not Walk Alone The Dark Half Disturbing Behavior Dead Hands Dig Deep Defiance Down to Earth Dr. Strange (2006) Dying Breed Eternity: The Movie Fools Rush In Fright Night The Golden Child Gridiron Heroes Harriet the Spy History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears Hitch Home Sweet Hell Indecent Proposal Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) The Invincible Iron Man Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Season 13 Kill Me, Deadly L.A. Twister Lars and the Real Girl Last Chance Harvey The Last Godfather The Levenger Tapes The Loved Ones Mad Hot Ballroom Man About Town The Men Who Stare at Goats Mistress The Monster Squad My Girl My Girl 2 Nacho Libre The Neverending Story The Object of Beauty Offspring Ordinary People Outbreak The Pelican Brief Planet Hulk Poseidon Princess Kaiulani Pumpkinhead The Rage -- Carrie 2 Red Garters Remember the Goal Return to the Blue Lagoon River's Edge Robocop Robocop 2 Sanctuary Secretary Shooter The Silence of the Lambs Silent Hill Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists Sleepover Spring Broke Something to Talk About Stomp the Yard Surfer, Dude Switchback Tiger Raid Thor: Tales of Asgard Ultimate Avengers 2 Ultimate Avengers: The Movie Ultraviolet Walking Tall You Got Served You Got Served: Beat the World

Sept. 2 Adventure Time: Season 8 Ben-Hur (2016) Freaky Friday (1977) Freaky Friday (2003)

Sept. 3 The Eye

Sept. 5 The Emperor's New Groove Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story Lilo & Stitch The Lodge Returning Citizens Survivor

Sept. 6 Crash

Sept. 7 Total Bellas: Deason 2 premiere Burden

Sept. 9 The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Sept. 11 The Orville: Series premiere Top of the Lake: China Girl: 3-day premiere event

Sept. 12 The Mindy Project: Season 6 premiere Filth

Sept. 13 Anomaly Once Upon a Time in Shanghai

Sept. 14 South Park: Season 21 Robo-Dog: Airborne

Sept. 15 Good Behavior: Season 1 An American Werewolf in London Child of God Endless Love The Lookalike The Road Within Skating to New York The Thaw These Final Hours The Women of Brewster Plac

Sept. 16 Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

Sept. 19 Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

Sept. 20 Pirates

Sept. 21 The Commune Food Evolution

Sept. 22 Doc McStuffins: Season 4 Interview with a Hitman Kiki Killers McCanick Sword of Vengeance Vengeance of an Assassin

Sept. 23 Grey's Anatomy: Season 13 premiere Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season 3

Sept. 25 Miles From Tomorrowland: Season 2 Power: Season 3 The Double

Sept. 26 The Brave: Series premiere The Voice: Season 13 premiere

Sept. 27 Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 5 premiere Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders series premiere Lethal Weapon: Season 2 premiere The Mick: Season 2 premiere This Is Us: Season 2 premiere The ABC's of Death Frankie & Alice Hammer of the Gods I Saw the Devil Kiss of the Damned Let the Right One In Splinter Survival of the Dead V/H/S V/H/S 2

Sept. 28 Chicago P.D.: Season 5 premiere Empire: Season 4 premiere Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 premiere Star, season 2 premiere Dance Flick

Sept. 29 Family Matters Full House Hangin' With Mr. Cooper Perfect Strangers Step By Step Chicago Fire: Season 6 premiere Ghosted: Series premiere The Good Place: Season 2 premiere Gotham: Season 4 premiere Great News: Season 2 premiere Superstore: Season 3 premiere Will & Grace: Season 9 premiere

Sept. 30 Hell's Kitchen: Season 17 premiere The Evil in Us Once Upon a Time in Venice

AMAZON PRIME

Sept. 1 American Loser American Ruling Class And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird Autopsy Best Seller Bio-Dome Blood Car Boy Breathing Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations Calloused Hands Carrie (1976) Charlotte Rampling: The Look Clip Computer Chess Dark Ride Dead Weight Dirty Dancing Disturbing Behavior Double Headed Eagle Double Take Down to Earth Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself Dying Breed Free Radicals Ganja & Hess Gogol Bordello: Non-Stop Hippie Masala Holes in My Shoes Huff In the Land of the Deaf Indecent Proposal Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love Khodorkovsky Kingdom of Shadows Korkoro La Maison de la Radio Lars and the Real Girl Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling Look Both Ways Man About Town Manuscripts Don't Burn Meditate and Destroy Mistress Mr. X Music from the Big House Nollywood Babylon Offspring Primitive London Princess Kaiulani Pumpkinhead Red Garters River's Edge Sacred Flesh Sacrifice Schoolgirl Hitchikers Sleepover Successive Slidings of Pleasure Switchback The Black Stallion The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance The Cove The Cup The Dark Half The Fairy The Giants The Golden Child The Hills Have Eyes 2 The Last Godfather The New Public The Object of Beauty The Rage: Carrie 2 The Revisionaries The Search for One-eye Jimmy The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine The Workshop This Ain't No Mouse Music Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia Unsolved Mysteries: Season 8 Vanishing Waves Videocracy Virgin Among the Living Dead Virgin Watch Web Junkie Wedding Crashers When I Saw You Wide Awake With One Voice

Sept. 2 Ben-Hur (2016)

Sept. 7 The Hunter's Prayer Tubelight

Sept. 8 One Mississippi: Season 2

Sept. 9 The Magnificent Seven (2016)

Sept. 10 Meri Pyaari Bindu

Sept. 11 Frantz

Sept. 12 The Ray Bradbury Theater: Season 6 ReGenesis: Season 2-4

Sept. 15 An American Werewolf in London Beauty and the Baker: Season 1 Endless Love The Thaw The Women of Brewster Place

Sept. 16 Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

Sept. 19 Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

Sept. 21 Kill Switch

Sept. 22 Transparent: Season 4

Sept. 23 Elian

Sept. 25 Bronte Sisters: Season 1 Falling Water: Season 1

Sept. 26 Wishenpoof: Season 2, part 1 Unsolved Mysteries: Season 9

Sept. 28 Dance Flick Thursday Night Football: Game 1