Budget cuts worry NDSU research, Extension program leaders

"It takes 30 years to build a reputation, and it takes 30 seconds to destroy a reputation," says Ken Grafton, vice president for agricultural affairs and dean of the college of Ag Food Systems and Natural Resources, as well as director of the NDSU Agricultural Experiment Station.

"What really concerns me is recruitment and retention," he says.

Grafton echoes what a group of NDSU distinguished professors are saying, including four in agriculture. They recently wrote a letter warning that the cuts could irreparably damage NDSU research. As budget cuts set in, NDSU's competitiveness depends in part on whether the competing institutions are also suffering budget cuts of the same magnitude, they wrote.

Due to an unexpected shortfall projected in the state general fund, former Gov. Jack Dalrymple in February 2016 and then August 2016 ordered NDSU and other state agencies to absorb two "allotment" reductions in operations. The allotments totaled a 6.55 percent cut from the 2015-17 biennium. Dalrymple then suggested a 90 percent budget for 2017-19 — a 10 percent cut from the original 2015-17 budget.

The State Board of Agricultural Research and Education, which represents commodity organizations in setting research priorities at NDSU, requested a "hold-even" budget at the 2015-17 levels.

"They were hoping to get something better than the 90 percent budget," Grafton says. When Gov. Doug Burgum took office in January 2017, he suggested an additional 3.5 percent budget cut, for a total of 13.5 percent from the initial 2015-17 levels. The North Dakota Senate and then the House followed Burgum's recommendation.

While it's too early to say exactly what will be cut, here's how Grafton and Chris Boerboom, NDSU Extension Service director, say things look:

Experiment Station

A 13.5 percent budget cut equates to roughly $11 million in research cuts, compared to the 2015-17 biennium. That's $7.8 million in general fund cuts at the main station for the biennium and $3 million from the seven research stations.

About 32 staff vacancies — administrative, faculty and staff positions — went unfilled to pay for the 6.55 percent allotment. Most of those positions will be gone permanently. As other vacancies come open, they may be re-evaluated before being filled.

"Vacancies are random," Grafton says. They result from resignations, retirements or death. There may be further cuts until the administrators can "ultimately begin the prioritization" to fill "critical" positions.

James Hammond, NDSU's flax breeder died in August 2016. The resulting open position will be combined into an oilseed breeding position that includes canola. In animal science, a reproductive physiology position will be eliminated.

In another strategy, NDSU will move toward requiring researchers to fund at least 25 percent of their technical staff, rather than having the state pay for 100 percent with state funds. Fully-funded state-supported technician positions "had been one of our strengths, one of our calling cards in our recruitment and retention factors" in attracting people to NDSU, Grafton says.

The general fund appropriation is expected to be about $49 million for the biennium, which is down from $58 million for the 2015-17 biennium. The Legislature had allowed NDSU ag researchers to acquire about $60 million in grants and contracts, and researchers might "have to get even more aggressive than we already are" in seeking funds through grants and contracts, Grafton says. In this biennium, the Legislature will allow that part to go to $62 million.

Academics

The College of Ag Food Systems and Natural Resources budgets will be cut $1.8 million from 2015-17 levels, or about $900,000 per year. The college budget had been about $7 million a year, so the cut takes spending to $6.1 million per year.

Grafton expects some positions will be "redirected" or eliminated. Some positions are joint positions split between the Experiment Station and the college.

The ag academic cuts are 14 percent, which is slightly more than the research cuts, but less than the 20 percent cuts required of NDSU at large.

"There will heavier teaching loads on some of our people, which will prevent them from carrying out their research on behalf of the stakeholders in the state. It's not a zero-sum game," Grafton says.

Extension

Chris Boerboom says the NDSU Extension Service was anticipating the 13 percent biennial cut, but the House Appropriations Committee decided on a 14.5 percent cut without a clear rationale, except that the budget needed to be cut. That was a $300,000 cut for Extension, plus a $213,000 cut for the support of the State Soil Conservation Committee, which could bring total cuts to $4.3 million, or 14.5 percent.

About 13 Extension specialist, administrative and support positions are vacant and frozen, and another eight county agent positions are open.

SBARE is half-way through a study of staffing, funding and structure to guide future appropriation requests. After studying regional concepts in some surrounding states, Boerboom thinks the county-level staffing will remain, although there may be some cross-county sharing. He doesn't see a "strong appetite" for shifting to regional Extension staff.