Our country is under attack. We are under attack by Jihadist Muslims that our government has invited into the country to come and slaughter us. Sound harsh? It’s the truth. It started with George W. Bush, who didn’t have the will or the brains to restrict or scrutinize Muslims entering the United States after the brutal 9/11 attacks. It’s even worse under President Barack Obama, who is probably a closet Muslim and definitely a Muslim sympathizer.

By this time, most Republicans, including presidential candidate Donald Trump, have wised up and seen the light. No such luck with Democrats in our government. Led by Obama, they continue to play Russian roulette with our lives by pushing as many Muslims into the U.S. as possible. They recite pro Islam propaganda, and call those with the courage and common sense to question what’s going on Islamophobes. The lefties in the media aid and abet this suicide mission.

We saw this just recently as homemade bombs exploded in New York City and New Jersey. After the bombings, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, a true left-wing fanatic, came out with the obligatory “there’s no evidence that this is terrorism” statement made regularly by Democrats. The next day, as police looked for the suspect, a Muslim man born in Afghanistan, the clueless mayor stuck with his story.

Meanwhile in St. Cloud, Minn., a Muslim man from Somalia stabbed nine Americans in a mall while chanting “Allahu Akbar.” In spite of all that, St. Cloud Police Chief Blair Anderson said, “The motive for the stabbing was unknown,” but assured folks that they’d get to the bottom of it. That’s reassuring. St. Cloud is the city where liberal Democrat Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton proclaimed that any Minnesota citizens who question the mass importation of Somali refugees to their state should just find another place to live. So Minnesotans, according to your governor, you have two choices: Accept having potential terrorists foisted on