water in Devils Lake once it rises and overflows into the Sheyenne River in the next 20 years or so?

A Red River Valley Water Supply Project news story on Sept. 23 in The Sun creates more questions than answers. Some water advocates are promoting a Red River Water Supply Project to take water from the Missouri River and move it to the Red River through the Sheyenne River. The Garrison Diversion board apparently wants to start the project before an environmental impact statement has been done, “so it would meet a threshold of significant progress in order to grandfather the project in under current federal standards,” The Bismarck Tribune reported.

But the water supply project as described in the news story did not take into consideration the Devils Lake water situation in the future.

What if Devils Lake has overflowed before the Red River Valley Water Supply Project has operated? Will an overflow erode the Tolna Coulee? If so, what happens to Devils Lake water quality when Stump Lake is added to it? What happens when all of the water above 1,446 feet mean sea level in Devils Lake flows into the Sheyenne, about 2.5 million acrefeet of water?

What will happen downstream when 600,000 acre-feet of water per year flows into the Sheyenne uncontrolled? How will the water quality decrease once impacted by excess sulfates, phosphates and other contaminants in Stump Lake?

In terms of the supply, will Missouri River water be pumped forever or just when needed downstream, say once every 30 years or so? Who is in charge of the project, who pays for the operation, downstream damages, water treatment, and how will operational decisions be made once water in the Sheyenne and the Red River are already flooding?

Rather than start now without knowing downstream effects, let’s have “some facts” first.