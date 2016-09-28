If Jamestown wants more convenient recycling I don’t see why they can’t do what Valley City does. Valley City recycling center is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Every bin is clearly marked and there are security cameras in place. Jamestown is open a few hours on three days a week. Big deal. So if people wanted to recycle in Jamestown and have a load ready, they would have to see if this is the day the center is even open.

Our family recycles because it keeps such items out of the landfill. When we have a load ready, we go to Valley City because we know they are open all hours. We drive 40 miles to do so. I told Mayor Katie Andersen last year about what Valley City does. So now I’m telling the residents.