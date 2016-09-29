One of the things North Dakota voters must decide at the ballot box this November (unless you vote early by absentee ballot) is whether we should increase taxes on smokers by 400 percent. I have several concerns about the measure, but what concerns me most is that only a very small percentage of the money is planned to be spent on anything close to anti-smoking programs. If you read the document the supporters wrote, it isn’t even clear that 5 percent will actually be spent to help smokers who want to quit.

No one would argue with the idea of doing whatever we can to stop kids from starting smoking, and we all want to assist people who wish to quit with programs that will help them. But I don’t see much, if any, of the proposed huge tax increase on smokers going specifically to help those who want to quit. I have also learned that the state agency – Tobacco Prevention and Control Committee

– has $55 million in surplus for these very programs. Is it really necessary to levy this new tax on North Dakotans when we have funding already in the bank and no specific language saying that any of the new tax would be used for anti-smoking programs? That’s enough to cause me to vote no on Measure 4.