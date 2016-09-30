Leaders need to say pipeline will be built

Have we reached the point in our society where the rule of law is only applied randomly based on skin color?

I am not referring as to whether or not the Black Lives Matter movement or the protests taking place over the Dakota Access oil pipeline have any legitimate reasons for their behavior. They don’t.

I am referring to a black president who ignores and has ignored the rule of law based on his personal, perverted concept of what is right and wrong.

In the case of Black Lives Matter violent, property-destroying agitators in city after city have felt free to raise havoc no matter what the circumstances are concerning a police shooting. It is time to put an end to the lawlessness that has had the tacit approval of the Obama administration.

It is time for city and state officials to re-read the Constitution … especially the parts about state rights and maybe even the Second Amendment. It is time for them to throw all rioters and agitators who break the law in jail and set an example that would deter future lawlessness.

When the federal “justice” department “intervenes” always on the side of who breaks the law, they should be told they are not welcome. “Thanks, but no thanks … this is a city issue, a state issue. Your interference only makes things worse.” “We don’t need you to ram your ideas of ‘fairness’ down our throats.”

Same with “water” protesters. The Dakota Access pipeline company did everything by the book. That is obvious to everyone now. It simply will not work in our society if you play by the rules and then get screwed over in the end.

You have a huge, privately-owned company that would eventually pay hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes that support such things as welfare, Medicaid, food stamps and aid to Native American reservations that is forced to shut down after playing by the rules of the game.

Enough is enough. Why can’t the governor, the leaders of both political parties and the congressional delegation join together and make a blanket statement that the pipeline will be built? There is no legitimate reason not to build it. Everything was done right. Once again this is overall a state problem. What is our wonderful executive ordering president going to do? Call out the Army to fight the National Guard?

It’s time for some guts. It’s time for real courageous leadership.

But if our leaders do not think now is the time, they need to tell us what needs to happen before the time arrives.