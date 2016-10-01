U.S. may not survive if Trump is president

Minute Man Project, American Family Association, Center for Security Policy … these and other organizations have been studied for devious extremist actions. American Renaissance, which sounds so American and innocent, has endorsed racial bigotry. Some are on their own and some have been associated with Ku Klux Klan or other supremacist groups. Many of their members have been excitedly present at Donald Trump’s rallies.

Trump’s praise of Russia and Vladimir Putin is open and well known. It is only recently that Trump has tried to gain the trust of minorities by saying he really meant this or that statement as a joke or some other way. I doubt that these above organizations would exist in Russia; they don’t have freedom of speech. Apparently that is not allowed at GOP rallies either as Trump has called for the beating of protesters even if they are women.

Of course I do not view Trump as a true Republican. A real Republican, in my lifetime, would not be so rash, bigoted, nasty or boorish. All the main candidates in years gone by (before tea party association) acted like gentlemen. Does Trump know how to be a gentleman?

And, if Hillary Clinton, (with the help of Trump’s extremists) should be deprived of the office I would really rather have Tim Kaine take over than Trump’s choice for vice president, who in his own state tried to deprive U.S. citizens of their basic rights.

Trump has told so many lies about everyone (Republican and Democrat) that he is the one I do not trust. He also has provided no “transparency” while demanding that Clinton give out personal information not relevant to the issues that concern citizens. Perhaps Trump wishes to avoid the issues as he is not prepared as an American candidate should be.

Lies from Trump: He did not know David Duke, he did approve of the Iraq war, Clinton did not ever propose amnesty for illegal aliens, and illegal aliens (although they do pay taxes, local, state and federal) are not eligible for Social Security, Medicare or the Affordable Care Act. Only 54 of 7,000 donors to the very worthwhile Clinton Foundation (that does compassionate assistance worldwide) received a meeting with Clinton and some had been friends of the Clintons for decades. Would Trump refuse to see his friends? Attacking that worthwhile foundation, in my opinion, is shameful. That is not my hope for this country. I don’t know if we would survive as a free nation should Trump become president.