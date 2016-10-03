Letter to the editor: Big business has taken over Christmas

Will Christmas decorations be sold year around? What has happened to our society? Why are we giving in to the changes that big business is shoving down our throat? It sickens me that the Christmas celebration has been so watered down that it is based on the oh mighty dollar rather than the birth of Christ. I wonder how many children know what the meaning of Christmas is. Before you call me a Grinch, I will tell you that Christmas is special to me. Religion, family, celebration. But it is hard to celebrate when the real observance has been taken over by big business.

Please ponder these thoughts as you are going out shopping.