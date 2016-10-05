I’ve been researching Measure 4, which will be in front of North Dakota voters this fall. I’ve read the nine pages of verbiage the sponsors put together. To me it’s very confusing, and the fact that there are only four sentences in those nine pages that address the programs for how the new tax money would be spent is troubling. I’m still not sure exactly how or on what the money would be spent, and that’s part of what bothers me. I think we, as North Dakotans, want to know how any new tax money would be spent. Don’t you? I’m concerned that we’re just offering blank checks to bureaucrats and political appointees with few guidelines and little or no accountability. That sure isn’t the way it works in business, and I don’t think that’s the way it should work in North Dakota.

The folks who put this measure together want us to believe it will help people stop smoking but very little, if any of the new money, according to their document, would actually be dedicated to antismoking programs. That’s another troubling thing for me. I don’t think we need to be raising millions and millions of dollars in new taxes to basically hand it over to a couple of independent boards of directors that will decide how to spend the money after we vote. As far as I’m concerned, this is not the North Dakota way of managing money, and I’m voting no on Measure 4.