Let’s send someone back to Bismarck who works hard for our community. Let’s re-elect Rep. Jessica Haak to the North Dakota House. Why? Look at her record, her commitment and an ability to work on bipartisan legislation, plus she is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and do the hard work needed to tackle difficult topics.

Haak has worked on many issues while in office, but one particular area that has stood out for me is her work to combat human trafficking in North Dakota.

As a community member who has worked on this issue, it is wonderful to see Haak take such an active role, not only in passing legislation, but helping our community develop a plan to tackle this issue right here at home.

Haak led the effort to help put aside funding for organizations that work with victims. She spearheaded the bill and worked with colleagues on both sides to see it become a success. This funding helped provide services, hire staff to work with victims, and helped communities develop a plan around human trafficking. For her efforts she was appointed to the anti-human trafficking commission under North Dakota’s attorney general where she continues to work on developing legislation and processes to end this crime. She is the only member from the North Dakota House on the commission.

Also, Haak is a member of the Finance and Tax and Agriculture committees of the Legislature. She is not afraid to roll up her sleeves and do the hard work needed to tackle difficult topics, and she works on legislation in a bipartisan way, putting the end result ahead of political rhetoric.

I am writing to express my support for Haak and that I will be voting for her for re-election.