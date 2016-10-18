Dr. Ed Anderson recently retired from his dental practice, and we want to thank him for his years of wonderful service to the citizens of the Jamestown area. His professionalism and skill in treating his patients was always top notch, and we could always count on his cooperation when we needed it. Anderson and his wife, Sue, have generously supported our community and for that we say “thank you.” We wish them nothing but the best in their retirement and hope they have many happy times ahead.

This letter was also written on behalf of Jamestown

dentists Drs. Tim Sinner, Jim Ukestad, Jason Braun,

Carrie Orn, Alissa Hanson and Mike Johnson.