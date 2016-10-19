Trade agreements are dangerous traps for U.S.

A hog would probably race to the slaughterhouse if someone convinced him it was full of free corn! Traps are always baited with something delicious enough to lure the victim and fat enough to conceal the hook. It looks like the so-called Trans-Pacific Partnership and Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership “trade agreements” are just such dangerous traps for America. Promises of “fair and free trade …(and) millions of good-paying American jobs” bait the hook in these treaties that deal more with the creation of political alliances than they do with “free trade” and “job creation.”

The year the North American Free Trade Agreement went into effect, the U.S. had a $1.66 billion trade balance with Mexico. In the first year, that surplus changed to a $15.8 billion deficit. The deficit has been running above the $60 billion range ever since. The year before NAFTA we imported about 225,000 cars and trucks from Mexico. By 2012, Mexico’s export of vehicles to the U.S. surpassed 1.4 million. Ask an unemployed Detroit auto worker how helpful the NAFTA “free trade” agreement was to him.

The same dangerous hook, deceptively baited with promises of great economic benefits to America, is cleverly hidden in 5,554 pages of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, which also includes “agreements” on climate change, sustainable development, homeland security, military actions, the United Nations’ Millennium Development Goals, taxes and regulatory “harmonization” that effectively “link” America’s political interests with those of the European Union (in the case of the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership.) and 12 nations on the Pacific Rim (in the case of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.) These trade deals, and NAFTA and Central America Free Trade Agreement, the Free Trade Area of the Americas, Securities and Prosperity Partnership of North America and World Trade Organization before them, are all stepping stones to world government.

Ultimate political merger is the issue, not better markets for beef. Americans are entitled to a real and honest debate on whether or not to surrender our national sovereignty. We are certainly sick of politics as usual, and the lies and deceptions that attempt to conceal the real agenda from us!

The president’s promise to bulldoze Trans-Pacific Partnership through Congress after the election is reason enough to ask our senators and representatives to resist the call for a lame-duck session altogether, and to vote no on the Trans-Pacific Partnership and the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership if either does come to a vote this year. As Britain is discovering after its momentous Brexit vote, it was easier to get into the mess than to get out again!