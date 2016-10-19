Vote no on raising the tobacco tax

The letters to the editor lately have caused me to write this letter. This tobacco tax, Measure 4, is the most unfair thing I have seen in the 70 years I have lived. The people advocating this tax must now admit the tobacco settlement to the state and campaign after campaign by BreatheND must have failed.

Talk about being fair, it’s not by no means. These people want to tax a minority who can least afford it and using the thought of “helping vets” as a reason. Come on folks, the bottom line is if you don’t want to smoke then don’t; it’s your choice and yours only. No one tries to change your opinion.

We all, smokers or nonsmokers, live our lives, and some may live longer. As you get older you may have health problems or not. Healthy people may need joint replacements or many other health issues.

But someday we all end up the same way. It’s just how that happens. Nonsmokers have their health issues, which cost money also.

I am a veteran who is asking for people to vote no on the unfair tax increase for North Dakota.

In case you didn’t know, veterans fought for the rights of all citizens, not just your rights. Please vote no on this unfair tax. I’m not being paid by the tobacco industry.