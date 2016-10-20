Measure 3 not needed to address issues

When viewing the ad in support of Measure 3 (known as Marsy’s Law) regarding the death of a man who was killed while attending a wedding in New Rockford, I was deeply concerned. Aired repeatedly, it bothered me more. I wondered just why this measure would be necessary in our state. The Fair Treatment Standards for Victims became law in our North Dakota Century Code in 1987 (NDCC 12.1-34; and 12.1-35). I wondered if our law had been compromised or changed so I looked it up. Our law provides what Measure 3 states we need! We simply do not need this measure in North Dakota. Did the people who initiated this measure ever check first to see if North Dakota has victim services before proceeding? Seems to me it would be the logical first thing to do.

I had the privilege of developing the Cass County Victim/Witness Assistance Program in 1986, with guidance and support of our state’s attorney. Our program was one of seven pilot programs across the state. The work leading up to establishing the pilot programs began in the North Dakota Office of Attorney General. Our deputy attorney general and others devoted long hours of hard work to make this necessary service a reality for North Dakota citizens. Actual program development again required work, training, patience, perseverance and input by many dedicated individuals and agencies. The ads you see on TV in support of Measure 3 are misleading. They insinuate nothing is being done in our state to serve victims of crime. Nothing could be further from the truth!

Measure 3 is a lengthy but vague proposal that could actually be harmful to victims of violent crime. It mandates services to all victims of crime, and could possibly delay immediate response to a victim of violent crime due to officers having to comply with a mandate in a significantly less critical situation.

My heart goes out to victims of crime, especially those who are injured or have lost a loved one due to a violent crime. Trauma as a result of crime brings with it a ripple effect that lingers. The cause of this trauma rests solely on the person who committed the crime. Victim services in our century code assist and support victims throughout the criminal justice process. These laws are exactly where they should be -- in the century code and not in in the constitution. If revision is needed, it should be done legislatively. The cost, if Measure 3 passes, will simply be a waste of our taxpayer dollars.

Out of respect for victims of crime and all citizens of our state, please vote no on Measure 3.