That news article on Oct. 4 was about how everyone should have a flu shot. The words “everyone should” mean this country should be a medical dictatorship. Everyone does not include me. My last shot was October 1998. I use my understanding of body functions, and nutritional utilization has kept me flu free for a long time.

I did have cases of a bad cough. Two of them about two years apart. The first one I took the medical route with antibiotics. The remedy turned out to be worse than the sickness. My digestion became so disturbed that I had to call the ambulance in the middle of the night. Those antibiotics were also anti-Ernie.

The second cough I handled in cooperation with nature. For four days straight I ate nothing solid, just drank juices. All kinds of vegetable or fruit, a variety of them to make the cure more interesting. I started that the night before with a big glass full of wine. Everytime I coughed or blew my nose some ugly looking stuff came out of me. The fourth day no more came out like I had become internally clean and stayed that way ever since.

So I have not needed Obamacare. So far Ernie care has worked for me.