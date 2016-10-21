Letter to the editor: JMER plans policies for new

Since the article regarding the Jamestown Marksmanship Education Range (JMER) ran in The Jamestown Sun last Saturday I have been hearing concerns that the proposed shooting range will be similar to the Pipestem shooting range, just in another location.

The Pipestem shooting range was great in its day, but it was prone to vandalism and unsafe shooting practices. As a JMER Board member, I would like to explain some policies that we plan to implement so those problems will not occur in the proposed shooting range. The proposed shooting range will be fenced, access will be controlled, and surveillance cameras will be installed. Some events will be free and open to the public. These events will be supervised by National Rifle Association-certified Range Safety Officers. At all other times, users will need to pay a fee before they can use the shooting range. This fee will go toward maintenance and improvements of the facility. Before anyone can use the range they will be required to signify that they agree to follow all range rules.

With everyone’s help, the JMER Board would like to create a shooting range in which the whole community can take pride.

The first hurdle will be to get our proposed site rezoned, so we would like to take this opportunity to invite all supporters of a new shooting range to attend the Woodbury Township board meeting starting at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jamestown.