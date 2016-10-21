Letter to the editor: Measure 4 should be approved by voters

As a recent member of the North Dakota Veterans Coordinating Council I am in support of Measure 4. Our tobacco tax is currently at 44 cents a pack (47th in the U.S.), compared to $3 in Minnesota, $1.70 in Montana and $1.53 in South Dakota. North Dakota has not increased the tobacco tax in over 20 years. We are proposing raising it $1.76 to $2.20 a pack.

Higher tobacco taxes have proven to prevent kids from even starting smoking and help current users to quit as well as helping to reduce tobacco-related deaths and disease. If passed, 50 percent of the increase will go to a Veterans Tobacco Trust Fund where the money will be used to fund unmet needs such as post-traumatic disorder treatment, suicide prevention, agent orange issues, service dogs and more. The 15-member Administrative Council on Veterans Affairs who are appointed by the governor will oversee the fund. The other 50 percent will go into the Community Health Trust Fund and will be distributed to behavioral health, local county health unit services and the North Dakota Department of Health for chronic disease detection, prevention and treatment and control.

Big Tobacco is spending over $3.5 million to defeat this and keep their smoking customers. Vote yes, and hopefully we can keep our children from starting to smoke and fund some worthwhile programs for North Dakotans.