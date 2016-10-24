Letter to the editor: Measure 5 is a vote for compassion

If voters approve Measure 5, North Dakota will be the 26th state enacting a compassionate, workable medical marijuana law. Half the U.S. population lives where medical marijuana is legal, so there is significant data about the impact.

No state’s medical marijuana laws have been repealed. Well-crafted programs such as Measure 5 help suffering patients without creating problems. And they do so at either no cost to the state or even result in a surplus.

Deputy State Health Officer Arvy Smith claimed Measure 5 startup costs would be $1 million to $2.4 million and $7.35 million over the next two years. This estimate makes several inaccurate assumptions.

Smith claims to need 32 new employees and 15 new full-time Bureau of Criminal Investigation officers. There is no evidence any other state hired additional officers for medical marijuana programs.

Rhode Island has 500,000 more people than North Dakota, and no additional staffers were hired. Existing health department employees absorbed the extra work. Michigan is 10 times larger and hired 16 full-time and seven part-time employees, which is far less than the North Dakota estimate.

Smith concedes that the fees would raise about $4.85 million, covering the cost of the program. In 2014, New Mexico’s program (twice North Dakota’s population) costs $780,000, but revenue was $1.45 million. States that have implemented regulated medical marijuana programs find it pays for itself and usually results in a surplus.

Medical cannabis programs actually save states money by reducing law enforcement resources used arresting patients. They can lower a state’s health care costs by replacing/reducing expensive prescriptions, helping reduce opioid addiction costs and overdose deaths. Measure 5 can help thousands of North Dakota patients, including my son who suffers from severe epilepsy. Patients should be the focus of this debate.

Measure 5 is a vote for compassion.