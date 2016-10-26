The only real choice for president is Clinton

The Forum editorial reprinted in The Sun has endorsed for president “none of the above.” The problem with that is one of the above will be president.

The reasons why Donald Trump cannot be president have been explained by many, and there is no reason to repeat them here. All but a very few newspaper editorial boards, including many who have usually or always endorsed Republican candidates, have decided that Trump should not be president. His lack of knowledge of issues, his stated intentions to ignore democratic principle, and his egomaniacal personality would be a major disaster for the United States.

For those who know what is at stake, not voting for Trump is the necessary first step. But one needs to take the next step. Not voting or voting for a third party candidate does not cut it. To make absolutely certain that Trump never gets near the White House, one needs to take the second step and vote for the only other actual choice, which is Hillary Clinton.

The Forum has repeated the simple-minded rhetoric about two flawed candidates. In fact, there is one flawed candidate and one highly qualified candidate. None of Clinton’s supposed flaws come anywhere near the major flaws of Trump. In fact, she has been under fire since her husband ran for governor of Arkansas. If there were any truth in the brainless “lock her up” ranting, it would have been discovered long ago.

I realize that for a Republican, voting for Clinton is a hard choice. But I remind you that all of us who take our party politics seriously, Republicans and Democrats, have had to endure the other party having the White House and we survived. With Trump (God forbid) in the White House, our country is in grave danger, and the Republican Party is on life support. With Hillary Clinton in the White House, we will still have a strong country, and Republicans will be able to rebuild their party. Republicans will still have the freedom to oppose her policies and the ability to work toward winning the next election.

It is time for all thinking Americans with moral principle to get real and not vote for Trump, then take the next step and vote for Clinton.