Andersen can’t do justice to both jobs

As the election approaches here in Jamestown, we are being inundated by mailers, newspaper ads and inserts, billboards, signs, etc. urging us to vote for our mayor, Katie Andersen, for North Dakota State Senate from District 12. I am of the belief that relatively few of the residents of District 12 and the city of Jamestown understand that Mayor Andersen, if elected to the Senate, intends to do both jobs at the same time. According to her statement at a candidate forum last week, the mayor states she is “up to the challenge” of doing both jobs simultaneously. I strongly believe that it is not possible to be mayor of North Dakota’s ninth largest city and serve in the state Senate at the same time, and do justice to both. To borrow a biblical quote, “No one can serve two masters.”

Over the years I have spent a great deal of time at the Capitol in Bismarck during many legislative sessions. I have many friends from both parties who are legislators or former legislators, and all of them have said that when the Legislature is in session (from early January through late April), it demands and consumes their time and attention seven days a week. On weekdays, legislators are busy from early morning into the evening with committee work, floor sessions, caucus meetings, correspondence, meeting with constituents and much more. On weekends, legislators need to spend time reporting to, and communicating with, those they represent. Thus for all intents and purposes, Andersen would be virtually unavailable to the city for four months straight.

All Jamestown City Council activities and city business take place on weekdays, at the same time as legislative business is being conducted. Does the city intend to move its meetings to nights and weekends while the Legislature is in session? In between legislative sessions, is the city going to schedule all its business around Andersen’s obligations as a state senator? Probably not. Further, if the mayor takes what amounts to a “leave of absence” from her role in city government, she will be neglecting the duties we elected her to do as mayor.

The future is looking more troubling for Jamestown than it was a few years ago.

Our population is stagnant. Businesses have closed. Our infrastructure is in serious trouble. The citizens of Jamestown deserve undivided attention from their mayor, not someone attempting to juggle two elected positions, especially with the many daunting challenges we face. Not to mention potential conflicts between what is best for Jamestown and what is best for the state as a whole.

One job is enough. Which will it be?