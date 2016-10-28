My family loves books and loves reading. We feel it is one of the greatest forms of entertainment and probably the best form of learning. Plus it is just plain fun, so we were excited to see the recent story about the new Little Free Library going up at the Buffalo Mall and several other places in the area. What a godsend - a huge word of thanks to the people who put them up.

If possible, we would like to add one more Little Free Library to the list - our own. Our Little Free Library just went up at 418 2nd Ave. SW in Jamestown. It is stocked and available to anyone who would like to grab a book and while we welcome people adding to it, please feel free to grab a book or two even if you cannot put one back. We have a home filled with readers so we have no shortage of books and are happy to share.

I would also like to encourage everyone to consider putting up their own Little Free Library. The process is easy and creating your own is tremendous fun. My family had a blast creating and decorating it, and feel great pride every time we look out front and see it.