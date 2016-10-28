Letter to the editor: Vaping products help smokers quit

I tried everything to quit smoking. Pills, gum and patch all failed me time and time again. But now, thanks to vaping products, I have been tobacco free for 14 months and nicotine free for 10 months. Quitting smoking with vaping has greatly improved my health and my life, which is exactly why I am voting no on Measure 4.

While much has been said about the very real negative impact that a 400 percent tax increase will have on small retailers in North Dakota, not much has been written about the absurdity of applying a 56 percent tax on vapor products. The Royal College of Physicians and Public Health England have both extensively studied vapor products and concluded that they are at least 95 percent less hazardous than smoking.

Why should adult smokers be penalized for trying to quit? I want to support other smokers on their path to quitting smoking. I hope Jamestown residents will join me in voting no on Measure 4.