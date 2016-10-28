It’s that time in the political cycle where local, state and national candidates’ campaigns are going full throttle in an effort to get elected into the political office they are seeking. The willingness of all candidates to step into the limelight and openly discuss the issues regardless of the scrutiny they may receive is appreciated. Thank you!

We, the Workmans, tend to be passionate about individual candidates, and there is no candidate that we support more than incumbent Rep. Jessica Haak, D-Jamestown. Her passion for supporting North Dakota families is the very reason we are so passionate about her re-election. She has worked across party lines to improve the lives of District 12 citizens and North Dakotans.

We’ve seen this happen firsthand. After sharing our concerns with family leave laws, Haak was the primary sponsor of legislation (HB 1244) that extended the law to include adoptive parents. This bill was supported by members of both parties because it was a piece of commonsense legislation. It is a concrete example of the type of representative she is and will continue to be for District 12.

One of her strongest characteristics is her accessibility. She will freely give her time and attention to anyone. We’ve spoken with many individuals who have expressed this same sentiment. Whether you contact her through email, phone, social media or visit with her at one of the many community events she attends, she will take the time to discuss and address your concerns. The reason HB 1244 is a law today is because she took the time to listen to her constituents, understood the issue and then took action. We have no doubt that Haak will continue to be a strong representative for all of us!

Haak will continue to fight for affordable, quality child care. She will tackle the problems with our long-term care facilities. She will continue to stand up for veterans and ensure they receive the services they need. She will continue to make education a priority for all North Dakotans. And she will work tirelessly to address human trafficking, domestic violence and sexual assault.

Please don’t buy into the recent attacks toward Haak. When the supermajority says she won’t have a seat at the table, it means that they are scared we will send someone to Bismarck to fight for us instead of someone who will do as told. Haak is a fighter, and we need more Haaks in Bismarck. She has and will continue to work across party lines on behalf of us, her constituents, to make the right decisions for District 12 and North Dakota. Please vote for Haak on Election Day!