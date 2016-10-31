Jamestown Sun reporter Keith Norman started a discussion writing that I want references to the North Dakota State Hospital removed from the constitution. While the discussion is important, so is the rest of the story.

First, this would not lead to job losses in Jamestown. Every person employed at the State Hospital is needed in Jamestown. My proposal is that we do more in mental health and substance use services, not less.

Many of our prisoners in Jamestown need treatment or they come back after discharge for another incarceration at near $40,000 a year expense. Also, Jamestown needs behavioral health beds at the private hospital, community treatment services, and housing for people who need supervision so they do not recycle through our institutions at dramatic state expense.

Second, right now too many legislators harbor an assumption that we are doing what we need to do because we have a State Hospital. Our suicide rate and binge drinking are higher than most states! Having a state hospital should not be an excuse for not addressing this.

Third, times are changing. We need the same kind of community care for people who suffer from mental conditions as for persons who suffer from other illnesses like diabetes, cancer or heart disease. It is the right thing to do.

Mathern, a Democrat, represents District 11

in the North Dakota Legislature.