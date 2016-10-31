Letter to the editor: Haak, Grabinger subject to GOP attacks

“North Dakota Nice” is dead in the North Dakota Republican Party. The North Dakota Republican Party and its allies have nailed that coffin and are now taking their lead from their divisive, fear-mongering and fact-challenged national candidate for president. In the last week, the dedicated District 12 Rep. Jessica Haak and Sen. John Grabinger have been subject to vitriolic attacks by the opposition. I’m heartened to see that Haak and Grabinger have chosen to take the high road and have not been dragged into the national mud-fight.

As an example, the Family Policy Alliance, a segment of the national organization Focus on the Family, is distributing misleading mailings about Grabinger. As background, this group has used North Dakota as a pawn on which to push its national legislative agenda. The Family Policy Alliance pushed a poorly worded constitutional amendment, the so-called “Personhood” ballot measure, on the ballot in November of 2014. If the measure had passed, the government - not families

- would have power over an individual’s life decisions. The Family Policy Alliance has a history of pushing laws that are so vague that they are open to interpretation by the courts and lead to costly drawn-out legal battles. In fact, the bills referenced in the mailer resulted in taxpayers shelling out over half a million dollars in costly unsuccessful legal battles.

District 12 voters overwhelmingly rejected the “Personhood” measure by 67 percent. Thankfully, Grabinger was able to sift through the rhetoric and casted a vote that respected and reflected the values of District

12. He stood strong against out-ofstate influence, and his votes prevented government interference in private medical decisions and the onslaught of costly legal battles.