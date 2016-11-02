Letter to the editor: Haak sparked national movement

I support Rep. Jessica Haak, D-Jamestown, for re-election. My family and most of my friends and people I know in Jamestown support Haak for re-election. All of the candidates are good, intelligent, hardworking people. I consider three of our candidates from both sides of the aisle close friends. But here is just one of the many reasons I support Haak.

One day in April 2013, a group of my University of Jamestown students reached out to Haak, a UJ alum, seeking her support on a bill they had written. The students were looking for someone to hear their proposal and possibly become a sponsor. Haak invited the students and I to Bismarck to meet with her and Rep. Corey Mock, D-Grand Forks. Haak and Mock loved the students’ proposal, and they immediately put it through to the legislative council for drafting. It was too late for the 2013 session, so the bill needed to wait for 2015.

While we all waited for the next biennium, the students who wrote the bill graduated and moved on, new students and supporters became involved, and Haak kept in touch with us all along to offer strategy and support. She never forgot. I ended up carrying the torch for the students, but I had never proposed legislation before. Then in January 2015, one phone call from Haak changed the future for students in North Dakota and across the country. She called me and said with an obvious smile on her face you could feel through the phone, “Are we going to do this or what?”

That bill was the John Wall New Voices Act of North Dakota - a bill to protect the First Amendment rights of student journalists that were stripped in the landmark Hazelwood

v. Kuhlmeier Supreme Court case. The New Voices Act sailed through the House and Senate unanimously and was signed into law in April 2015 - nearly two years to the date after my students first approached Haak. Her strategy was perfect. Her attention to detail was perfect. Her care for the spirit of the bill was inspiring. She even bowed out as the prime sponsor to let the Republican supermajority take ownership. She helped engineer such a perfect campaign that it has now become a national movement that you can learn more about at www.newvoicesus.com. Since Haak helped lead us to this victory, Maryland and Illinois passed their own New Voices bills and 20 other states are trying to do the same.

How many of your hometown legislators, next-door neighbors, former students, co-workers or friends have sparked a national movement? I just can’t say enough about my former student, my friend and my representative, Jessica Haak.