Relationship between two parties being destroyed

It is very, very heartrending to see how in a few short weeks a handful of extremists are seeking to destroy what the vast majority of North Dakotans and thousands and thousands of well-meaning Native Americans have worked so hard for over 120 years to build up - a better relationship between our two peoples. Most of these radicals are not even from here and many are from so far away that they had to have help getting here.

As people, we are required to accept the good with the bad or vice versa. Sitting Bull, the great champion of the Sioux, said many things. There is even a book of his sayings. One of his quotes is as follows: “All of the reservation Indians I have seen are worthless. They are neither red warriors or white farmer. Neither wolf nor dog.” Obviously, Sitting Bull did not hate white farmers; he saw their value. The Native American’s grievance at that time was mainly with the U.S. military. Perhaps they were even willing to take on more people. There were only about 30,000 Teton or Lakota Sioux at that time, and it has been estimated that about half of those did not even fight. There is now far, far more Sioux than there ever were in history. Of course it hasn’t been easy, it hasn’t been for anyone. One of my grandfathers in the early 1990s lost three of his first four children before they reached the age of 3 - two to pneumonia and one to ruptured appendix on his way for Fargo in a wagon. There were no antibiotics. All of the Native Americans that I have talked to within 10 years either way of my age had practically a non-different childhood from my own. We raised gardens, sometimes a variety of animals, we played outside, we walked to relatives and neighbors, we went to small schools, learned a lot and, in our war games as children, we never fought Native Americans, for sure in my case, and hopefully it was also the other way with Native American children. We got along better 50 years ago, and I have told Native American friends that before. Something is not exactly right with our contemporary civilization.

After the radicals have all left, probably at the first snowfall in a North Dakota winter, those of us who remain here, both native and non-native alike, will be left to pick up the pieces. Every one of us should be hoping and praying that that will not be the case.