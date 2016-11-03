Position on SEPA industrial park clarified

I think it is important that this close to the election, that I take a moment to clarify my position on the Spiritwood Energy Park.

It was stated in the article by Keith Norman in Tuesday’s Sun that I opposed the energy park. These were his words, not mine, and could not be further from the truth. I have supported the development at Spiritwood all the way back to my time on the Jamestown City Council. For example, I supported Harold Newman’s plan for the first ethanol plant conceived for the site, Great River Energy’s power plant plan and others.

The very notion that I don’t support job creation efforts because of my propensity to question some of the proposals (such as the $4 million of taxpayers’ money to build a railroad spur for a multi-billion-dollar company) from our job development people in the past is only because I am, and always have been, very fiscally responsible with any of our taxpayers money.