Musland knows how to listen to people

In this rather dismal and odd political campaign season, it is easy to be discouraged about our future as a country and a state. There is too much mud slinging, lying and baseless accusations thrown around.

But, let us remember that we live in the greatest country and the greatest state with great people who know how to work hard and represent us as Jamestown citizens in the upcoming legislative session in Bismarck.

It is uplifting to see Pam Musland - an intelligent, empathetic, energetic candidate for the North Dakota House of Representatives -- running in District 12. I have known Musland for over 20 years and have always appreciated her strong work ethic and cheerful attitude.

Musland has devoted volunteer work to many civic organizations and causes because she believes in making Jamestown and our state a better place to live by providing appropriate services, state education funding and more job opportunities. She and her husband, Roy, raised and educated three successful children in Jamestown, which makes her familiar with the need to help college graduates deal with student debt.

Musland has visited over 5,300 homes during this campaign. She knows how to listen to people and how to act proactively to solve a problem. Musland is guided by following the well-known adage, “It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets the credit.” Wouldn’t it be nice to see more of that attitude in the state Legislature?

Please vote for Musland for District 12 state representative. You will be glad you did.