Letter to the editor: Haak is too immature to vote for

I’m a professor at the University of Jamestown, and I do not allow students to operate electronic devices during class sessions, so I was astonished to learn that one of my representatives from District 12, Jessica Haak, D-Jamestown, was texting and tweeting during the last legislative session. Not only that, when the House speaker asked her to stop, she texted or tweeted that he was a Nazi. And then she was reluctant to apologize for her behavior or the word she used because, as she said, it was a common term. I can think of only two instances of common usage: for those who are over-scrupulous about grammar, and by members of a liberal-leaning perspective who believe others are too conservative.

Perhaps Haak’s reluctant apology has put that matter behind, but her youthful behavior is apparent in the incidents, and I prefer a seasoned and mature person to represent my interests in the state Legislature.

Bernie Satrom is such a person. He has not only constructed churches in various areas of the United States; he has offered his expertise and hard, hands-on work to construct buildings for worship in foreign countries. I haven’t heard him brag about this or even mention it. I heard it from another source.

Another person of similar qualities, who has managed and run a business that requires complicated decisions, is Jim Grueneich. I would trust his expertise and maturity.

Or if one wishes to be gender specific, choose Pam Musland, a mature and long-time resident of Jamestown, who has two children who have graduated from college and another about to. Or the present mayor, Katie Andersen, who has been accused of local budget matters but is not able to arbitrarily raise or lower budget limits; this is the ultimate decision of the City Council and, perhaps, the Stutsman County commissioners.

Complaints have been raised about a negative postcard in reference to Haak, but a similar one was issued about Andersen that not only questioned her record but her intentions and reason for running. This was the card defaced with a target over her face and holes like bullet holes punched through it, another instance of immature disregard for proper behavior.