When you vote next week, remember this phrase: Our Pledge of Allegiance includes “ .. one nation under God …”

If you vote for Donald Trump, at least there is an opportunity to face a new perspective, however uneasy and scary it appears at this point. In many ways, he certainly doesn’t seem to be a person fit to lead this country.

If you vote for Hillary Clinton, remember this: If she becomes president, it is possible that the Clinton presidential reign will be in force for a total of 16 years! After president Franklin Roosevelt’s third term in office, a law was enacted that allowed the president to only serve two terms in office. (I believe it specified “two consecutive terms,” but I am not sure.) If you vote for Clinton, recall and remember the case of the District of Columbia v. Heller (2008). Then, say goodbye to the individual right to bear arms, meaning own a gun. She will nominate a Supreme Court judge who will enact restrictions that will make it impossible for the average citizen to own a gun.

Both Trump and Clinton are not good advocates for the “anti-abortion” movement. At this time the anti-abortion movement is growing, doing well, and will continue as such if these two candidates could just fade away. Trump’s problems are he is not liked by minorities, and many young people are turned away by his ridiculously rash language. Clinton’s statement, “I will defend Roe v. Wade” reveals how she feels regarding the right-to-life issue.

This year, by all means vote! But before you do, pray and pray some more that our country survives the awful choices in front of us and becomes more united “under God” than we ever have been.