BY | JAMESTOWN

From the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed.” As the Declaration states, “With a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”

We have a responsibility every election to secure these rights. We are the governed who need to provide our consent. We need to vote.

Note that the right to life is the first right. Hillary Clinton denies the right to life for children even past viability, saying they have no constitutional rights. She supports partial birth abortions. That is putting the baby in the breach position and, at the appropriate time, sucking out the brains to collapse the head of the living child.

Some candidates support Planned Parenthood funding. The Center for Medical Progress has edited videos documenting Planned Parenthood’s sale of baby body parts. The Center for Medical Progress says that is illegal. They show evidence Planned Parenthood changes abortion procedures (illegal) to harvest intact fetuses for a local company’s “fetal products” sales, according to David Daleiden, project lead for the Center for Medical Progress.

Planned Parenthood has 78 percent of its clinics in minority neighborhoods. Blacks make up 12 percent of the population, but 35 percent of the abortions in America.

The Catholic faith considers abortion “intrinsically evil” and nonnegotiable. Clinton says Catholics have to change their beliefs. Clinton campaign staffers John Podesta and Jennifer Palmieri were shown engaged in email discussions where Catholics and Evangelicals are labeled as “severely backward.” If she will tell one religion to change their beliefs, what will she do to any other group who doesn’t believe as she believes about any topic?

What is your life, your fortune and your sacred honor worth?