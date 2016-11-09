Letter to the editor: US needs to exit from the UN

“Independence!” The word from those who secured the British vote (Brexit) to leave the European Union.

Now there is finally a big U.S. push to leave sovereignty-and financially-draining institutions, especially the United Nations.

Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., believes our supreme law is the U.S. Constitution, not dictators’ decisions. He says, “Who would be crazy enough to stay in the United Nations and pay the majority of their funding, while it’s attended by Third World dictators who are writing rules and regulations that are supposed to bind our country?” Who indeed? U.N. membership costs us at least $8 billion annually.

The U.N. is supposed to keep us, and other nations, from war, Massie said, but we’re in wars globally (and have been since the U.N.’s inception). U.S. presidents cite U.N. resolutions to justify unconstitutional wars, the most recent being Barack Obama’s Libyan war.

Champion of human rights? Members of the U.N. Human Rights Council include China, Russia, Cuba, Vietnam, Namibia, Venezuela, Algeria and Saudi Arabia (where converting to Christianity is punishable by death). Women’s rights? Get serious! Not to mention U.N. forces facing countless scandals of rape and abuse of women and children. Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., says if U.N. “peacekeepers” entered his hometown, he’d rush home to protect his wife. (Good luck!)

Please urge Sens. John Hoeven, R-N.D., (202-224-2551) and Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., (202-224-2043) and Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., (202-225-2611) to defund U.N., to support HR 1205 to get the U.S. out of it, and promote “Amexit” and independence from the U.N.