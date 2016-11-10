Letter to the editor: Cramer’s ideas should alarm people

A few weeks ago, Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., shocked many when he suggested that Hillary Clinton, a Democratic candidate for president, ought to be jailed, a radical and authoritarian idea that reminded many of the tyrannical exploits of Soviet Russia, Nazi Germany and Third World dictatorships.

Now Cramer is calling for congressional investigations of the media.

Liberals and conservatives should be alarmed by Cramer’s ideas. Both can see that incarcerating political opponents and censoring free speech undercut the principles that have sustained self-government in America for over two centuries, and both understand the consequences of forsaking those principles, for as Abraham Lincoln warned, “if destruction be our lot we must ourselves be its author and finisher. As a nation of freemen we must live through all time or die by suicide.”