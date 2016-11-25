In reaction to this year’s election, here are my thoughts.

First of all, the outcome of this election began with the primary process which most average people do not get involved in. The process was controlled by radical activists on the Republican side, and out-of-touch party elitists on the Democratic side. As a result, we ended up having to choose between the lesser of two evils. Personally I think the worst of the two evils won, but those on the other side think the opposite. In any case, if people want better choices than this, they need to get involved.

That being said, elections have consequences. One thing I know from history is that every time Republicans are given complete control of the entire federal government (which they will now have), catastrophe follows. Republicans controlled everything in the “Roaring Twenties” and that led to the Great Depression. More recently, the George

W. Bush administration with Republican control of Congress from 2003-2007 led to the Great Recession.

Something I am far more concerned about, however, is what happens in terms of national defense. To me, Donald Trump is incredibly erratic and unstable, so the fact that he will be the commander in chief is terrifying.

To those who feel a need to grieve about this election, I would recommend doing it in private because all you will get from this moral family values Christian Republican community we live in is a kick in the teeth and some self-righteous blabber like “get over it.” Also, to those who suggest keeping an open mind about a Trump presidency, I’ll try, but I have no reason to believe this is going to go well, and many reasons to believe that it will be a nightmare.