It seems more than a tad inconsistent when I criticize Barack Hussein Obama I am called a racist. If a white guy attacks Obamacare, liberals immediately call us white racists. The “Hamilton” attendees boo, a black actor standing on stage attacks our Vice President-elect Mike Pence, and mainstream media says nothing. No one calls the black actor a racist.

Around the United States liberals are still protesting the results of the election. Hillary Clinton and Obama encourage them. Leaders of the liberal party do nothing to quell violence, and the press says nothing. Liberals cannot accept that they had a very flawed candidate who ran a very flawed campaign, even according to her husband who said, “I won. You lost. You bring a knife to the fight, I bring a gun.”

It is time the press calls blacks on their racism just as they do white folks. It is time the liberals accept their loss.

Now watch the pardons roll in from Obama for more than one corrupt liberal. Watch.