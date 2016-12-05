Letter to the editor: People should stand with Standing Rock

I am not originally from North Dakota, but I have lived here long enough to call this place home. Admittedly, people from outside of this state often jump to unfair conclusions about what it is like to live here, many of them unfounded. Despite recognizing that fact, there are several things about life here that still perplex me. Please do not receive this letter as a condemnation, but rather a gesture of love.

For about a decade, North Dakota fought for the University of North Dakota to maintain the mascot name of “Fighting Sioux.” Yet we seem to have very little concern over the opinions of actual Native American Sioux tribes. David Archambault II, chairman of the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, made it known in 2014 that Standing Rock did not want the Dakota Access Pipeline to pass through its currently planned route, citing safety and environmental concerns about its impact on their water supply. Some people believe that was not enough. This is perplexing because safety and environmental concerns were posed when the original plan for the pipeline was to pass through Bismarck too. Consequently, the project was relocated to Standing Rock. That seems slightly inequitable, to say the least.

Furthermore, North Dakota is filled with proud farmers, fishers and hunters, enterprises that rely on our environment. Yet when this pipeline being operated by an ETP subsidiary, Sunoco Logistics, seeks to traverse our countryside, across the Missouri River and through Standing Rock’s water supply, many people don’t seem too concerned with the environmental impact. Maybe that is because most people are unaware that a Sunoco pipeline in Pennsylvania leaked and spilled approximately 55,000 gallons of gasoline this October into the Susquehanna River (a tributary of the Chesapeake Bay, which flows into the Atlantic Ocean). According to governmental data publicized in a Reuters article, Sunoco has had more crude oil spills than any of its other competitors (more than 200 leaks since 2010). It is also important to note that, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, there have been 11,208 pipeline incidents in the U.S. over the past 20 years (3,792 from 2010–2015).

If anything, we should actually be thanking Standing Rock for bringing this crucial environmental conversation to the forefront. Allow me to begin that trend by saying, emphatically: Thank you Standing Rock!

When people all over our country from Los Angeles to Lancaster, Pa., from Washington, D.C., to Washington state, and even abroad, are standing with Standing Rock against the Dakota Access Pipeline there may be a reason. Perhaps it might be time for us to listen.

Please stand with Standing Rock. Water is life.