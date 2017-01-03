N.D. governor is a forward-thinking man

It is very exciting to see, for the first time that I can remember, a forward-thinking, self-made man (no money from daddy) as North Dakota governor.

During a recent press interview Gov. Doug Burgum said, "We have to have courageous curiosity. We can come up with completely new paradigms in how we think about solving society's most pressing problems. Sometimes more money isn't the answer. Sometimes a better idea is the answer."

This is one of the most intelligent and true statements that I have ever heard come out of a politician’s mouth. Perhaps it's because Burgum has had no prior experience as a politician. Yes, I bet that's it! How refreshing.