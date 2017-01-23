Regardless of your feelings on the matter, we have a new president. It is simply the reality.

Coupled with a new presidency is often a shift in the leadership of our federal executive departments. Commonly, we refer to the leaders of those departments as the Cabinet of the United States.

As some of you may be aware, there are certain positions that undergo congressional review. These are the Cabinet hearings that you have been hearing about in the news.

The Cabinet nominee that I would like to draw your attention to is the nominee for secretary of education, Betsy DeVos.

DeVos is a multi-billionaire businesswoman and educational activist from Michigan.

Her political activism in education is the extent of her experience in the field of education. She has previously advocated for school vouchers – which enable state funds to cover the cost of a child attending a private school.

Neither DeVos, nor any of her children, have ever attended a public school.

In her confirmation, which occurred on Jan. 17, DeVos did not seemingly understand the implementation of the Individuals with Disabilities Act

– a federal law which ensures that all public schools provide free and appropriate education for students with disabilities.

As she stated in her hearing, she believes that the decision to enforce this law should be left up to the states.

Additionally, DeVos refused to agree that all schools receiving federal funding (whether they are public, public charter or private) should be held to the same standards of accountability.

Finally, DeVos refused to commit to maintaining funding for public education or upholding the Title IX guidance that protects college students from sexual assault.

Essentially, as the nominee to be the head of our nation’s public education system, DeVos has no experience in public school education, does not believe in public school education, and does not believe in several of the laws and policies that govern public school education.

There is nothing wrong with students going to private or charter schools. In fact, we have wonderful private schools here in Jamestown. But, the majority of elementary school students and every single middle school or high school student in Jamestown attends public school.

If you care about public education, and public educators, I implore you to call, write or email our state’s senators and share your concerns. Encourage them to vote no on DeVos’s nomination for secretary of education.

Education is not a partisan issue, it is a social issue that affects everyone as it directly impacts our children and their respective futures.

We cannot allow her appointment to become a reality. Please take action.