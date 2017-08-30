Letter to the editor: THANKS TO THOSE WHO MADE ARTS PARK HAPPEN

Over a decade ago, I remember standing on a soot soaked, debris-covered street wondering if Jamestown’s downtown would survive. As I looked at the smoldering remains of the Orlady building, sadness filled me on both a personal and community level. The fire was a family tragedy of sorts because King Studio was founded by my wife’s grandfather, Nelson King. On a community level, my heart was broken at the thought of what it all would mean to a downtown that already was struggling to find its footing.

Over the weekend, I stood in pretty much the same spot. The debris at my feet was replaced by beautiful and creative sidewalk art. Instead of the crackle of dying flames, the air was filled with music, laughing children, and the sizzle of dumplings frying. Water-soaked firemen were replaced by families sitting on mosaic-covered benches. The only fire in sight was from flame dancers sharing their skills and traditions. Best of all, that sinking feeling of despair and loss was replaced by a surge of hope for the future and pride in the resilience of my community.

ArtSpark, held last weekend to mark the completion of the downtown arts park, was by almost any measure, a huge success. From the soaring metal prairie grass sculptures to the unique stage area to useable art throughout, it was an event Jamestown can be proud of and be part of hopefully for years to come. Thanks to everyone associated with the Arts Center. You and your organization are a benefit and a credit to our community. Thank you to the vendors, performers and volunteers for helping make this event so special.

And in closing, just one more observation – as I stood, taking in this wonderful event, there was a moment when I looked through the crowd and saw a smiling woman, standing hand in hand with a child, seemingly filled with contentment and happiness. She had the kind of look on her face that a parent has looking at a child who has struggled and worked and has finally come into his or her own. That woman was Taylor Barnes, the person largely responsible for starting and nurturing a smoldering hole into the ground into the wonderful event and place she was standing in, and I couldn’t help but think “Nice job, mom. Your child has grown up beautifully.” Thank you, Taylor. You made it all possible.