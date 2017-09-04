Pain from president’s actions will last a long time

Yes, this new administration has moved quickly on many levels. Often the new offers are quite outrageous and even alarming. Is it that the current president prefers citizens to be always out of balance or feeling uncomfortable and anxious about our national direction?

Our allies and trading partners have been rudely insulted by erroneous comments from the top tier of our government. This endangers alliances and good trade agreements for American producers. Raw products like beans and corn sold to our south most neighbors are endangered. Brazil, which purchases from us more production than is sold to them, and Mexico have both received ugly, disrespectful comments from our president.

In Charlottesville, where the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, white nationalists and alt-right groups demonstrated a behavior that could become repeated (rather than rejected) as our president said many of those people were “good people” in his opinion. Of course some members of these groups are “ex-cons” and some could be still involved with their former activities of home invasion, theft, arson, terrorizing, bodily assault and more. Lynching and cross burnings are not unknown to the KKK.

Our president has chosen to place the blame for assault and murder equally on citizens who protested and object to Nazi flag and costumed KKK parades.

Hurricane Harvey has our nation’s leaders publicly give words of consolation and hope to citizens devastated by the storm. We hope that help will be provided. The current president is known for changing his mind very quickly. He has shown his low tolerance for frustration in threats to stop government if his border wall (a monument to himself even though it will prevent nothing) is not accepted. Is the wall’s expense reasonable? Would he ever try to control those who exploit desperate people for cheap labor? Could we do better by enforcing laws against exploitation? Would not a living wage help laborers?

I am old and yes, I will feel some of the pain from this president’s irrational actions. It is truly unfortunate that our younger citizens will feel that pain much longer than I.