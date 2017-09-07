Barron wasn’t appreciated like he should have been
George Barron was an outstanding teacher, but not appreciated as he should have been. Both my sons had him for chemistry and said he had high standards but was a fair teacher. He prepared them for college. One son went to Pacific University in Oregon and the other one to Boston University. Both stated that their chemistry was very easy as they had the background they needed. George Barron was a dedicated teacher and was not appreciated as he should have been.