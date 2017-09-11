The Republican tax reform plan is just another way of giving a tax break to big corporations and the wealthiest among us. Maybe we should look at this from a different viewpoint?

If we want to reduce the tax brackets, then start with corporations paying taxes on their offshore accounts, and eliminate the incentive for companies to move jobs out of the country. At this time it is estimated corporations owe $700 billion in taxes on $2.6 trillion in past profits. It’s time to close the offshore loophole. This money could be used to reduce your personal income tax burden. Isn’t it time everyone pays their fair share, not just the working people?

It’s time the Republican controlled Congress takes the little guy under consideration instead of pandering to the big corporations and the wealthy!