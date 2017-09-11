Letter to the editor: Tomato thief has to carry the guilt

To the person or people who stole the ripe tomatoes from our garden, I feel for the guilt you’ll carry forever.

I hope you live to be 97 and when your great-grandkids ask what you did for fun when you were young, you’ll tell them the truth, that after dark, you stole ripe tomatoes from neighboring gardens.

On a lighter note, a big “thank you” to the gentlemen who volunteered to help plant our garden in the spring, to those who plowed, laid irrigation pipes and fixed sprinkler heads.