New York Kammermusiker to perform June 29 in Ellendale

The New York Kammermusiker perform double-reed music from the Renaissance era through Contemporary periods.

Formed in 1969 by North Dakota native Ilonna Pederson, this nonprofit organization seeks to reintroduce the instruments and music of the double-reed band to modern audiences. The group prepares modern scores from long-neglected musical manuscripts it seeks out in its travels in order to bring the music of the medieval shawm bands to modern listeners.

Members of New York Kammermusiker have included musicians from the New York Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, the Munich Bach Orchestra, the Frankfurt Radio Symphony, and the State of Mexico Symphony Orchestra.

Musicians for this tour will include a contrabassoonist, who will bring a unique, very low-pitched bass sound to the ensemble, Pederson said.

The program for this tour will include Norwegian and other Scandinavian music, as well as music by Bach, Handel, Haydn, Mozart and more. Included will be a special presentation of music and theater celebrating North Dakota, featuring music dedicated to Theodore Roosevelt with narration by actor Bjorn Pederson, whose recent appearances include the Metropolitan Opera, Shakespeare OP, the Hudson Shakespeare Company, the 13th Street Repertory Theatre in New York and the Midtown International Theatre Festival in New York.