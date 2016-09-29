Trillium kicks off UJ’s Performing Arts Series

Circle Oct.1 on the calendar to reserve a couple hours starting at 7:30 p.m for a heart-filling evening of beautiful chamber music.

Live on stage at the Reiland Fine Arts Center on the campus of the University of Jamestown, the trio known as “Trillium” will put bow to strings, hands to the keyboard, and bring the audience into a soothing, centering couple of hours of music.

Trillium books concerts across the East Coast and central United States. Members share individual talents in quartets and other instrumental groups as Trillium become a premiere, sought-after group.

The trio is made up of Robert Bonham at the piano, violinist Alison Maerker Garner and Alicia Randisi-Hooker on cello.

Maerker Garner is an educator and writer, and has published articles in The American Suzuki Journal 2004-2009 and featured lead articles in the Kodály Envoy and Teaching Music in 2008 and 2011. She contributed articles in the Music Educators Journal, Clavier Companion and American String Teachers Association. Her books, “Musical Minds,” volume 1 came out in 2011 and volume 2 in 2014. Supplementary early reading books were published in 2016. She is currently working on her next two books, “Musical Minds,” volumes 3 and 4. These include the history and practice of ensemble playing, chamber music study and chamber music performance. Her study is in integrating current brain research on memory and sensorymotor perception with music education curricula.

She is certified in Suzuki violin and piano, Kodaly and Orff. She has performed professionally in the Owensboro, Evansville, Knoxville and Sacramento symphonies. She directs Studio 2, a music program for children.

Randisi-Hooker is a Suzuki-certified cello instructor, having trained in the first Edwin Gordon Music Together program at Temple University (a music curriculum designed specifically for children). She has performed extensively throughout Europe and North America in chamber groups, orchestras and as a clinician in various Suzuki workshops, where she speaks on the Suzuki Association’s Parents as Partners program. Randisi-Hooker is passionate about teaching chamber music to young musicians. She runs her own cello program in addition to being on the board for The Joy of Music School and president of the “Tuesday Morning Music Club.”

Bonham is professor emeritus at Maryville College, Maryville, Tenn., is a teacher and performer and founding member of the Keyboard Wellness Seminar.

Bonham, a favored presenter at music wellness workshops across the country, has conducted workshops and seminars on biofeedback and “HeartMath,” Brain Gym and developmental music fitness to combat performance anxiety and the Dorothy Taubman technique. A few of his presentations include “Seven Suggestions: Simple ways to Enhance Health and Performance,” “HeartMath: A Biofeedback Program Proven to Reduce Performance Anxiety” and “Smart Moves,” a program that uses music to enhance concentration, confidence and creativity. He is a member of two chamber ensembles — Soiree Winds and Trillium.

Tickets will be available at the door and season memberships are available for all three performance dates: Trillium on Oct. 1, Bultema/Skyles Duo on Jan. 27 and the Bismarck Wind Ensemble on April

29. For more information, contact Richard Walentine at rwalenti@uj.edu or

(701) 232-3467 ext. 5026.

