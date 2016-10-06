Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge to host The Big Sit!

The Arrowwood National Wildlife Refuge will host The Big Sit! From 7:30 a.m. to dark Sunday at the Warbler Woodland Wildlife Viewing Area.

The Big Sit! is an annual, international, noncompetitive October birding event hosted by Bird Watcher's Digest and founded by the New Haven Bird Club in Connecticut. The National Wildlife Refuge System has adopted it as an activity for National Wildlife Refuge Week.

The idea of The Big Sit! is it is similar to a tailgate party for birders, the wildlife refuge said.

The wildlife refuge has identified a 17-foot-diameter circle in the Warbler Wildlife Viewing Area. Chairs, binoculars and spotting scopes will be set up and ready to use, and the wildlife refuge will identify as many birds as it can with at least one toe within the circle.

The event is free to attend.

No special equipment or experience is needed, but attendees can bring their binoculars and a field guide. Extras will be available.

Attendees can bring their own lawn chair. Water will be boiling, and there will be coffee, a fire for warmth (if needed) and a grill available to grill meat and make s'mores. Also, Birding Drives Dakota, friends group of the refuge, will provide two kettles of chili starting at 11 a.m.

The Warbler Wildlife Viewing Area on the refuge is located on the east side of the lake just off 11th Street Southeast. From U.S. Highway 281, turn east onto 11th Street Southeast. From N.D. Highway 20, turn west onto Highway 9 and a second west onto 11th Street Southeast. For more information, call (701) 285-3341.

For more information about The Big Sit!, visit " target="_blank">www.birdwatchersdigest.com/bwdsite/connect/bigsit.