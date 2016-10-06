Norman is Unison Bank artist of the month

Norman is a lifelong resident of the Dakotas and a resident of Jamestown since 1982. He currently is employed as a reporter for The Jamestown Sun.

Photography has been a lifelong interest for Norman who prefers to spend time exploring the backroads and wildlife refuges of the region and particularly Stutsman County. His interests include insect and wildflower photography as well as wildlife and landscapes.

Some prints on display at Unison Bank in October were selected from the photos in Norman's self-published book, "Places in Stutsman County." The book is available at the Dakota Store and the National Buffalo Museum.

Norman makes his home on the edge of Jamestown along with his wife, Jane, and an assortment of pets. His other interests include researching history and writing and publishing historic nonfiction and fiction set in the Dakotas.

More information on his books and photography is available at www.KeithNormanBooks.com.